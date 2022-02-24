Chandigarh: After much speculation, Punjab Kings have finally named their captain and it is going to be Mayank Agarwal who will lead the franchise in the upcoming season of the IPL. Before the auction, Mayank and Arshdeep Singh were the only two players that were retained by the franchise. The news is not official and an announcement in this regard is expected to happen soon.Also Read - IPL 2022: Wanted Some Space, Says Virat Kohli On Stepping Down As RCB Skipper
“In all likelihood, Mayank will captain the side. The announcement is expected later this week,” an IPL source told PTI. Also Read - IPL 2022: Maharashtra To Host 70 Matches Across Four Venues, Says Report
Punjab, who went into the auction with the maximum purse, made good use of the money by getting the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and buying back left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and explosive Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan.
Dhawan’s name as captain was also doing the rounds but the management was keen on Agarwal as the leader even before the auction.
“Dhawan is a welcome addition to the side and was always on the radar at the auction. He is a champion player but it seems Punjab were keen on Mayank as captain ever since K L Rahul left the team,” the source added. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ajit Agarkar Set to Join Delhi Capitals As Assistant Coach
Agarwal and Rahul formed one of the most prolific opening pairs in the IPL over the past couple of years. Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants this season.
Punjab would like to forget about the past and start afresh. They are one of the few franchises who are yet to win the IPL crown.
(With PTI inputs)