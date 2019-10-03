It took Mayank Agarwal years of hard grind and truckload of runs to get the recognition in domestic cricket, but coming from that grind, cricket at the highest level has so far treated him well. After registering three 50 plus scores in his first four Tests – all away – the 28-year-old registered his maiden triple-figure mark on day two of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at Vizag.

While all the limelight was hogged by his opening partner Rohit Sharma, who scored 176 runs in an opening partnership of 317 runs – only the third time an Indian opening pair has managed to put on a stand of 300 plus in Test history.

Rohit departed – stumped by Quinton de Kock – off Keshav Maharaj and Agarwal saw the backs of senior pros Cheteswhar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession as well. However, he was unfazed and build on his start and went to score a double ton – making his only the fourth Indian to score a daddy hundred as his maiden three-figure score in Tests.

To simply, Agarwal’s feat at the moment is third highest score by an Indian player en route to registering their maiden century in the format.

The highest score belongs to Agarwal’s teammate Karun Nair, who made 303 not out against England in 2016 in Chennai – his first century in Tests. The next best is Vinod Kambli’s 224 in Mumbai against England in 1993. Dileep Sardesai’s maiden Test hundred came in 1965 against New Zealand in Mumbai and he was unbeaten on a score of 200*

Overall, the highest score in a maiden Test hundred belongs to Sir Garry Sobers, who made 365* against Pakistan at Kingston in 1958. The next best is Bob Simpson’s 311 vs England in Manchester in 1964, followed by Nair’s 303 not out.