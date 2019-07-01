Owing to a toe injury, Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019. The all-rounder had suffered sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe and it will require a minimum of three weeks for him to recover.

BCCI have already declared his replacement as opener Mayank Agarwal is all set to join the Indian squad in England. Amidst his urgent call-up, social media woke up in search of Ambati Rayudu. Rayudu, along with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, was kept as a standby by for the World Cup squad by BCCI. Pant has already travelled to England as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

But with the selectors again ignoring Rayudu and selecting Agarwal over him, social media have flooded with people asking for the middle-order batsman. Rayudu has always performed consistently for the team whenever a chance was given to him. He also has numbers by his side to support his case but has still been unable to find that regular spot in the Indian squad. Among all the Indian batsmen who have batted minimum 20 innings, Rayudu has the highest ODI average of 47.05, after Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Here are the tweets that ar doing the rounds

Ambati Rayudu has been ignored yet again for WC Squad. This is the price you have to pay for having sense of humour in this country. — Retired Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) July 1, 2019

*Rayudu

PIC 1: Vijay shankar ruled out of CWC 19

PIC 2: Mayank Agrawal will probably replace him pic.twitter.com/gkuXnY51j4 — Thanos (@hypothanos) July 1, 2019

In all these Indian Team injury & replacement issues, this “highly probable” Ambani Rayudu is continuously ignored. Reason is this tweet 👇😂

Rishabh Pant & Mayank Agarwal getting selected.

Moral: Dont mess with BCCI 😜#TeamIndia Vijay Shankar Shikhar Dhawan pic.twitter.com/YDt9Wh1mf9 — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) July 1, 2019

Unpopular opinion : Ambati Rayudu could have been a better pick than Vijay Shankar. #INDvsWI — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 27, 2019

Ambati Rayudu was banned by BCCI for playing in ICL which destroyed his career in his prime age, and now because of his one tweet BCCI is settling their ego with him.

Unlucky chap.

Dear @BCCI, please don’t have this narrow ego issues. — Chirag Kothari (@ChiragJKothari) July 1, 2019

Hearing news of Mayank Agarwal IN for injures vijay shankar .. still no AMBATI #Rayudu .. biased selection need biased support .. Agarwal will be debuting in world cup it seems #MayankAgarwal — naveen unni (@truelyursnaveen) July 1, 2019

Shankar had not played India’s last match against England where he was replaced by Rishabh Pant. Virat kohli & Co. tasted their first defeat of the ICC World Cup 2019 as they failed to chase the winning total of 338. England, who was eyeing this match as a potential do-or-die encounter, kept their chances of making it to the semi-finals alive and would need to beat New Zealand in their last match to confirm their slot in the top four.