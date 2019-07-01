Owing to a toe injury, Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019. The all-rounder had suffered sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe and it will require a minimum of three weeks for him to recover.
BCCI have already declared his replacement as opener Mayank Agarwal is all set to join the Indian squad in England. Amidst his urgent call-up, social media woke up in search of Ambati Rayudu. Rayudu, along with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, was kept as a standby by for the World Cup squad by BCCI. Pant has already travelled to England as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.
But with the selectors again ignoring Rayudu and selecting Agarwal over him, social media have flooded with people asking for the middle-order batsman. Rayudu has always performed consistently for the team whenever a chance was given to him. He also has numbers by his side to support his case but has still been unable to find that regular spot in the Indian squad. Among all the Indian batsmen who have batted minimum 20 innings, Rayudu has the highest ODI average of 47.05, after Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
Here are the tweets that ar doing the rounds
Shankar had not played India’s last match against England where he was replaced by Rishabh Pant. Virat kohli & Co. tasted their first defeat of the ICC World Cup 2019 as they failed to chase the winning total of 338. England, who was eyeing this match as a potential do-or-die encounter, kept their chances of making it to the semi-finals alive and would need to beat New Zealand in their last match to confirm their slot in the top four.