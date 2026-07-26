Mayank Yadav gets a wicket off first ball against Zimbabwe in series concluding 3rd T20I – Watch

The right-arm pacer struck straight away after India posted a challenging total. Bowling a full delivery that shaped away slightly, Mayank found the outside edge as Bennett was caught behind, giving India the perfect start in their defence.

With the wicket, Mayank equalled an Indian T20I record held by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He became only the second Indian bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of a T20I innings, matching Bhuvneshwar’s feat against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

The dismissal once again highlighted Mayank’s ability to trouble batters from the start. While his raw pace has grabbed attention since his arrival, he has also shown that he can bowl with control and make full use of the new ball. His performances in Zimbabwe have further strengthened India’s fast-bowling options ahead of a busy international season.

Mayank has enjoyed an encouraging return after injury setbacks, and the Zimbabwe series has given him another chance to prove his value. Every outing has shown why he is regarded as one of India’s most exciting young fast bowlers.

The first-ball wicket also gave India early control of the chase, putting Zimbabwe under pressure from the very beginning. It was another memorable moment for the 24-year-old, who continues to make headlines every time he takes the field.

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record stood alone for nearly four years, Mayank has now joined the experienced pacer in an exclusive list. With his pace, accuracy and ability to strike early, the youngster has shown he has the tools to become a key part of India’s T20 setup in the years to come.

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