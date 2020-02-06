Indian sports television presenter Mayanti Langer has carved a niche around herself for anchoring numerous prime cricket shows. Mayanti, also the wife of India cricketer Stuart Binny, has oozed confidence whenever she’s in front of the camera – her broadcasting work – been received with many accolades from every corner across the globe.

Been a celebrity, Mayanti also sometimes faces the brunt for her husband’s performance in the game. Stuart Binny, who last played for the Indian cricket team in August 2016, is often at the receiving end of online trolls and his wife Mayanti sometimes bears the brunt. However, Mayanti is not one to shy away from trolls and can give a fitting reply like she did recently.

Mayanti Langer had shared a picture on Instagram and Twitter of herself in the Star Sports studio during the India-New Zealand first ODI. “It’s a rather colourful life in our studio @StarSportsIndia #cricketlive #NZvsIND #firevsice,” she captioned the picture.

Mayanti Langer was seen wearing a polka-dotted short skirt and a purple coat and similar coloured heels.

Where is Stuart Binny nowadays ..??? — Shafqat Yousuf (@shafqaty6) February 4, 2020

A Twitter user immediately asked her as the whereabouts of her husband Stuart Binny to which another user replied that Binny is picking her luggage.

He is helping her in carrying her baggage. — Scorpio 💯 (@Kumar_go) February 4, 2020

Mayanti Langer, who is known to slam trolls, did not waste any time in ensuring that no one gets away by taking digs at her husband.

I can carry my own baggage thank you very much 😃 he’s busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn’t know 😊 — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) February 4, 2020

