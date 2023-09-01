Home

‘Maybe I Need To Accept That…’: Andy Murray Makes Heartbreaking Statement After US Open 2023 Exit

Andy Murray lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on August 31, Thursday. Dimitrov won comfortably by 6-3 6-4 6-1 to enter the third round.

Andy Murray takes exit from US Open 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: British professional tennis player Andy Murray has taken a exit from the second round at the ongoing US Open 2023. Murray lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on August 31, Thursday. Dimitrov won comfortably by 6-3 6-4 6-1 to enter the third round.

An abdominal strain hindered Murray’s North American hard-court summer, forcing him to withdraw mid-tournament in Toronto and before the tournament in Cincinnati. That played a role in preventing the Scot from earning a seed at the US Open. But the British tennis player is not using that as an excuse.

After almost retiring in 2019 due to a hip issue, the great tennis player has played some good matches during this 2023 season. After his opening-round win at the Flushing Meadows, Murray pointed out that he was at his highest ranking (37th), since having a metal hip put in his body after his surgery. Despite that, he only reached the Wimbledon 2023 second round and third round of Australian Open 2023.

Grigor Dimitrov is having a brilliant match so far, taking the second set from Andy Murray. 💥 pic.twitter.com/b3HrRoU09h — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2023

The star tennis player Murray, was also the US Open champion in 2012. Speaking after the match, Murray said, “It’s obviously disappointing, to not play how you would like. Maybe I need to accept that, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I’m capable of, they might not be there, as well.”

I fought hard enough, but just didn’t play well enough. Ultimately these are the events that you want to play your best tennis in, and create more great moments and didn’t do that this year,” Andy Murray said.

Grigor Dimitrov defeats Andy Murray in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/7JuwXVj45P — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2023

“I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level. I enjoy the work. The training and trying to improve and trying to get better, I do still enjoy that. That’s what keeps me going,” he further added.

“I think when you don’t play well, obviously it’s frustrating. But it can happen. At the highest level if you don’t play to a high enough level, it’s very hard to win,” Murray said.

