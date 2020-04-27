After having thrown in the towel last year, former Bayern Munich and the Netherlands winger Arjen Robben expressed his desire to come out of retirement and get back on the football pitch. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Chinandega FC vs Deportivo Ocotal Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For CHI vs OCO Today's Match at Estadio Efrain Tijerino Mazariego 2.30 AM IST

Robben made it clear that he is not missing football but admitted to having thought about making a comeback on many occasions.

The 36-year-old Dutch said this during a podcast hosted by his former club Bayern Munich.

“In the beginning, I didn’t miss football at all. But then there was a phase when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as ”hey, maybe I would like to play a little again”,” he said.

He also called the present coronavirus pandemic as a ‘very strange’ time, but said that he would give getting back on the pitch a serious thought.

“From time to time I still have this feeling. With this virus, it is a very strange time for everyone and when football returns, then now! But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I’m just an athlete,” he added.

From PSV Eindhoven to Real Madrid to Chelsea, the Dutchman has been a part of top clubs during his illustrious career.

Robben played for the Netherlands 96 times, scoring 37 goals in the process. He was also part of the Dutch team that lost to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, thanks to a solitary goal in the dying minutes Andreas Iniesta.

He has featured in over 500 matches for the club and his country in the entire career which started in 2000 for FC Groningen. He has also lifted the German Cup five times and UEFA Champions League once.