Former England skipper Nasser Hussain joins the bandwagon to advocate Rohit Sharma to become India’s T20I captain. Rohit Sharma recently guided Mumbai Indians to a record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title. Rohit has a tremendous record as captain with MI as all their title wins came under his captaincy. Meanwhile the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli has failed to lift a single IPL trophy in his career. Also Read - Congress Leader Udit Raj Calls Virat Kohli 'Anushka Sharma's Dog' For India Skipper's Comment on Crackers in Diwali

Hussain heaped praise on Rohit’s captaincy style and claims it’s time for Kohli to step down from T20Is and let his deputy take over. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Legendary Aussie Players Call Virat Kohli "A Very Powerful and Influential Guy" in World Cricket

“His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat [Kohli] to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself,” Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal to AB De Villiers, Washington Sundar, Players Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) May Retain Ahead of Mega Auction

The cricketer turned commentator further hailed Rohit’s batting abilities in the white-ball cricket, while mentioning his record of scoring three double tons in ODIs.

“He is one of the great white-ball players. If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final,” Hussain added.

Earlier, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir claims that it will be “shame” and Indian cricket’s “loss” if Rohit isn’t considered for the full-time white-ball captaincy going forward.

“If Rohit Sharma doesn’t become India’s captain, it’s their loss, not Rohit’s,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Yes, a captain is only as good as his team and I completely agree with that, but what are the parameters to judge a captain on who is good and who isn’t? The parameters and benchmark should be the same. Rohit has led his team to five IPL titles,” he added.