FC Mainz vs FC Augsburg Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match MAZ vs AUG at Veltins-Arena: In one of the most-awaited Bundesliga 2019-20 clash on super Sunday, FC Mainz will square off FC Augsburg at the Opel Arena, Mainz. The Bundesliga football match will kick-off at 7 PM IST. Both sides are on the edge of the relegation zone and they have to do very well to stay in the safe zone and considering that this could be a good battle for three crucial points, between two struggling sides. FC Mainz are currently sitting at 15th place with 31 points from 30 matches in the table. Robin Zentner is out from this clash due to an injury. On the other hand, FC Augsburg are occupying the 14th place with 32 points from 30 matches in the table. Simon Asta and Jan Moravek are injured and will not play. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between FC Mainz and FC Augsburg will start at 7 PM IST.

Venue: Opel Arena, Mainz

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Luthe

Defenders : P Max, M Niakhate, J Juste, D Brosinski

Midfielders: M Richter, C Gruezo, L Oztunali, P Kunde (VC)

Forwards: F Niederlechner (C), R Quaison

MAZ vs AUG Probable Playing XIs

FC Mainz: Florian Muller, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Robin Quaison, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro, Pierre Kunde, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Taiwo Awoniyi, Levin Oztunali.

FC Augsburg: Andreas Luthe, Felix Uduokhai, Tin Jedvaj, Philipp Max, Raphael Framberger, Marco Richter, Carlos Gruezo, Rani Khedira, Florian Niederlechner, Ruben Vargas, Noah Joel Sarenren-Bazee.

MAZ vs AUG SQUADS

FC Mainz: Robin Zentner, Florian Muller, Omer Hanin, Finn Dahmen, Jeffrey Bruma, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Ridle Baku, Aaron Martin, Alexander Hack, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jonathan Meier, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Bell, Levin Oztunali, Jean-Paul Boetius, Pierre Kunde, Leandro Barreiro, Edimilson Fernandes, Danny Latza, Niklas Tauer, Merveille Papela, Taiwo Awoniyi, Florian Niederlechner, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Ji Dong-Won, Jonathan Burkardt, Cyrill Akono.

FC Augsburg: Tomas Koubek, Andreas Luthe, Fabian Giefer, Benjamin Leneis, Philipp Max, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Tin Jedvaj, Marek Suchy, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago Amaral Borduchi, Reece Oxford, Raphael Framberger, Jozo Stanic, Simon Asta, Marco Richter, Carlos Gruezo, Andre Hahn, Rani Khedira, Daniel Baier, Jan Moravek, Noah Joel Sarenren-Bazee, Fredrik Jensen, Eduard Lowen, Ruben Vargas, Felix Gotze, Georg Teigl, Sergio Cordova, Alfred Finnbogason, Julian Schieber, Maurice Malone, Seong-Hoon Cheon.

