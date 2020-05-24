Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Mainz vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match MAZ vs LEP at Opel Arena, Mainz: In an exciting Bundesliga match, RB Leipzig will look to register their first win since the return to the top flight football amid the coronavirus pandemic when they travel to Opel Arena to face struggling Mainz on Sunday (May 24). The Bundesliga match will kick-start at 7 PM (IST). RP Leipzig are firm on their way to the champions league as they currently are fifth in the league standings and are only two points away with a game in hand. They have managed 14 wins, nine draws, and three losses in 26 games this season.

Mainz, on the other hand, are struggling this season. They are only four points above the relegation zone with eight wins, three draws, and 15 losses this season. While mains would be hoping to add at least a point to their tally in the home game, Julian Nagglesman's side would not want to miss the opportunity to enter the top-three with a win. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020 football game will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Mainz and RB Leipzig will start at 7 PM IST.

Venue: Opel Arena, Mainz

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Robin Zentner

Defenders: Angelino, Juste, Halstenberg, Klostermann

Midfielders: Nkunku, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Sabitzer, Kunde

Strikers: Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo

MAZ vs LEP Probable Playing XIs

Mainz: Muller (GK); Jeremiah St. Juste, Jeffrey Bruma, Moussa Niakhate, Aarón Martín, Oztunali, Danny Latza, Bote Baku, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi (GK); Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Yussuf Poulsen, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner.

MAZ vs LEP SQUADS

Mainz –

Goalkeepers: F. Müller, R. Zentner, O. Hanin, F. Dahmen

Defenders: R. Pierre-Gabriel, Aarón Martín, J. St. Juste, J. Bruma, S. Bell, J. Meier, D. Brosinski, M. Niakhate, P. Mwene, N. Kölle, A. Hack.

Midfielders: D. Latza, L. Öztunali, P. Malong, E. Fernandes, R. Baku, L. Barreiro, E. Eyibil.

Attackers: J. Boëtius, R. Quaison, J. Mateta, Ji Dong-Won, K. Onisiwo, T. Awoniyi, Á. Szalai, J. Burkardt, C. Akono.

RB Leipzig –

Goalkeepers: P. Gulácsi, Y. Mvogo, T. Schreiber, P. Tschauner.

Defenders: Angeliño, W. Orban, D. Upamecano, I. Konaté, L. Klostermann, N. Mukiele, M. Halstenberg, E. Ampadu, F. Jäkel.

Midfielders: M. Sabitzer, A. Haidara, E. Forsberg, T. Adams, C. Nkunku, Daniel Olmo, K. Laimer, K. Kampl, T. Krauß.

Attackers: Y. Poulsen, T. Werner, A. Lookman, H. Wolf, P. Schick, F. Hartmann

