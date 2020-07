Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the upcoming Mexican League fixture on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India), Mazatlan FC will square off against Puebla at the Estadio de Mazatlan on July 28 in India. The Liga MX encounter between MAZ and PUE will kick-off at 8.30 AM IST. After various football league across the world, Mexican League is all set to kick-off as Mazaltan FC will take on Puebla for the first fixture of the new season. Mazaltan FC will be hopeful to continue their good form in the top division after recently getting promoted. With players from both clubs returning to training, the neutral could expect a rusty start considering that individuals have been out of action for quite a while now.

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Mazatlan FC and Puebla will start at 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio de Mazatlan.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- N Vikonis

Defenders- J Ortziz, C Vargas, G Jara, I Jimenez

Midfielders- A Rocha, O Martinez, C Tabo (C)

Forwards- F Aristeguieta, L Mendoza (vc), O Fernandez

MAZ vs PUE Predicted Playing XIs

Mazatlan FC: Florian Muller, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Phillipp Mwene, Robin Quaison, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Taiwo Awoniyi, Levin Oztunali.

Puebla: Nicolas Vikonis, Jesus Rodriguez, Maximiliano Perg, Nestor Vidrio, Alonso Zamora, Emanuel Gularte, Brayan Angulo, George Corral, Jesus Paganoni, Diego Cruz, Javier Salas.

MAZ vs PUE SQUADS

Mazatlan FC (MAZ): Robin Zentner, Florian Muller, Omer Hanin, Finn Dahmen, Jeffrey Bruma, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Ridle Baku, Aaron Martin, Alexander Hack, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jonathan Meier, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Bell, Levin Oztunali, Jean-Paul Boetius, Pierre Kunde, Leandro Barreiro, Edimilson Fernandes, Danny Latza, Niklas Tauer, Merveille Papela, Taiwo Awoniyi, Florian Niederlechner, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Ji Dong-Won, Jonathan Burkardt, Cyrill Akono.

Puebla (PUE): Nicolas Vikonis, Jesus Rodriguez, Maximiliano Perg, Nestor Vidrio, Alonso Zamora, Emanuel Gularte, Brayan Angulo, George Corral, Jesus Paganoni, Diego Cruz, Javier Salas, Alejandro Chumacero, Osvaldo Martinez, Pablo Gonzalez, Christian Tabo, Maximiliano Araujo, Salvador Reyes, Daniel Alvarez, Alan Acosta, Jorge Zarate, Omar Fernandez, Cristian Menendez, Eduardo Herrera, Bernardo Cuesta, Amaury Escoto, Santiago Ormeno.

