MBC vs CAL Dream11 Tips

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Match 1 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MBC vs CAL at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The opening match of the Bengal T20 league will be played between Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and Calcutta Customs Club.

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MBC vs CAL, Bengal T20 2020, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Dream11 Team Player List, Calcutta Customs Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Calcutta Customs Club Bengal T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MBC vs CAL T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Calcutta Customs Club Bengal T20 2020, Fantasy Prediction – Bengal T20

TOSS: The Bengal T20 toss between Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Calcutta Customs Club will take place at 3:30 PM IST – November 24.

Time: 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

MBC vs CAL My Dream11 Team

Manoj Tiwary (captain), Karan Lal (vice-captain), Saurabh Singh, Arjun Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Kunal Kumar, Debabrata Das, Agniv Pan, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh

MBC vs CAL Probable Playing XIs

Mohun Bagan: Debabrata Das, Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Angshuman Chakrborty, Shreyan Ghosh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Writtick Chatterjee

Calcutta Customs: Agniv Pan, Abhishek Das, Sumanto Gupta, Dip Chatterjee, Aditya-Sharma, Karan Lal, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Kunal Kumar, Ravikant Singh, Saikat Banerjee

MBC vs CAL Full Squads

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Sourav Pal, Ankur Paul, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das, Prince Yadav

Calcutta Customs Club: Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Saikat Banerjee, Arjun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Suvankar Bal, Abhi Las Semwal, Bapi Manna, Prosenjit Kr Das

