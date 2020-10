Dream11 Team Prediction

MBCC vs CTL ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Men in Blue CC vs Catalunya CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 8.30 PM IST Tuesday, October 13

Men in Blue CC vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MBCC vs CTL, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Men in Blue CC Dream11 Team Player List, Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Men in Blue CC vs Catalunya CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MBCC vs CTL T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Men in Blue CC vs Catalunya CC ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Men in Blue CC vs Catalunya CC will take place at 8 PM IST – October 13.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Prasanna Jathan, Rauf Zaman

Batters – Muhammad Asif Zia, Shankar Kaligatla, Mujahid Ali Bajwa

All-Rounders – Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali (c), Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

Bowlers – Nadim Hussain Naureen, Naresh Kumar (vc), Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi

SQUADS

Men in Blue CC:

Souvik Sengupta, Harjot Randhawa, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Chandrasekhar Grade, Harpreet Singh, Hemanth Narsipalli, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Naresh Kumar, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Aditya Kandele, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Daljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Sam Phillips, Abhishek Borikar.

Catalunya CC:

Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi, Muhammad Asif Zia, Yasir Ali, Syed Rizvi, Zeeshan Asghar, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashar Ali, Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Asim Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Sharique Hussain Agha, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Pavan Kumar Nerella, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Wadood Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Naveed Gondal, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin, Nisar Ahmed.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MBCC Dream11 Team/ CTL Dream11 Team/ Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Men in Blue CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.