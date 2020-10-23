MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Team And Prediction

Men in Blue vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's MBCC vs GCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: So the last day before the weekend break. As usual, four matches have been scheduled for Friday. After Thursday's play, United CC Girona are leading Group A with 10 points from five wins followed by Badalona Shaheen CC who have eight points from four wins so far. In Group B, Falco CC are at the top with 10 points and Catalunya CC at second who also have 10 points but are a rung down thanks to the former's better net run-rate

16 teams are taking part in the 19-day tournament. The sixteen teams are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona. Four matches will be played everyday with the teams competing in 60 T10 matches. All the matches will be the Montjuic Cricket Ground (MCG) adjacent to the 1992 Olympic baseball venue.

16 teams are taking part in the 19-day tournament. The sixteen teams are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona. Four matches will be played everyday with the teams competing in 60 T10 matches. All the matches will be the Montjuic Cricket Ground (MCG) adjacent to the 1992 Olympic baseball venue. Also Read - RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 40 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 22 Thursday

Below is today’s schedule

#Match 37 – Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 38 – Hira CC Sabadell vs Raval Sporting CC, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 39 – Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 40 – Falco CC vs Pak Montcada CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Men in Blue and Gracia CC will take place at 12 PM IST – October 23.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MBCC vs GCC My Dream11 Team

Shankar Kaligatla (captain), Mukhtiar Singh (vice-captain), Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Trilochan Singh, Sri Srivastava, Hemanth Narsipalli, Prasanna Jathan, Mayank Dayal, Puneet Shrimali, Bikramjit Singh, Heera Mahey

MBCC vs GCC Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue CC: Rakesh Kumar, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Sunny Jaswal, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Hemanth Narsipalli, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Sam Phillips

Gracia CC: Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi

MBCC vs GCC Full Squads

Men in Blue CC: Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar

Gracia CC: Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey

