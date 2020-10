MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hira CC Sabadell will take on Men in Blue CC in the third match of Thursday. Sabadell have played two matches so far and lost both to be placed at the last spot in Group B. Men in Blue are just a rung above them having played one match and suffering a defeat in it.

Here are the Online Cricket Tips Men in Blue CC vs Hira CC Sabadell ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MBCC vs HCCS T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Men in Blue CC vs Hira CC Sabadell, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

Four matches have been scheduled for October 15:

Match 13: Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC, 12:30 PM IST

Match 14: Pak Montcada CC vs Raval Sporting CC, 2:30 PM IST

Match 15: Men in Blue CC vs Hira CC Sabadel, 4:30 PM IST

Match 16: Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Men in Blue CC and Hira CC Sabadell will take place at 4 PM IST – October 15.

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MBCC vs HCCS My Dream11 Team

Bakhtair Khalid (captain), Sachin Sudarshana (vice-captain), Sri Srivastava, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Puneet Shrimali, Harjot Singh, Shanawar Shahzad

MBCC vs HCCS Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue CC: Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Hemanth Narsipalli, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Sam Phillips, Rakesh Kumar-II, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Sunny Jaswal

Hira CC Sabadell: Adnan Abbas, Ali Azmat, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida -Hussain, Shanawar Ali, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad

MBCC vs HCCS Full Squads

Men in Blue CC: Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Atul Kesar, Suvasish Das, Sunil Jangir, Goldy Jaswal, Harpreet Singh, Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana

Hira CC Sabadell: Adnan Abbas, Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Ikram Ul Haq, Mehmood Akhtar, Arshad Gujjar, Fakhar Chattha, Ali Azmat, Shanawar Ali, Riaz Ahmed, Anwar Ul Haq, Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub

