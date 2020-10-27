Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Men in Blue CC vs Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MBCC vs PMCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Tuesday, Men in Blue CC will take on Pak Montcada CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona MBCC vs PMCC match will begin at 1 PM IST – October 27. This is a must-win encounter for Men in Blue CC if they want to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. They have to be up for the challenge as they are up against one of the better teams in the tournament, Pak Montcada CC. For them, getting those 2 points on the board is all that is going to matter to them. Pak Montcada CC, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably in the third position in the Group B points table. They have got 6 points to their name at the moment and the distance between the second-placed team and themselves is a massive four points. With eight points, PMCC will feel a lot more comfortable about their qualification chances should a few other results go their way. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona match 45 – MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Men in Blue CC vs Pak Montcada CC Dream11 Tips, MBCC vs PMCC Probable Playing XIs, MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Men in Blue CC vs Pak Montcada CCC ECS T10 Barcelona, MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Men in Blue CC vs Pak Montcada CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – October 27.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MBCC vs PMCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Prasanna Jathan

Batsmen: Shubhdeep Deb, Puneet Shrimali (VC), Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman

All-rounders: Nawazish Ali (C), Usman Ali, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

Bowlers: Sri Srivastava, Amir Shahzad, Hafiz Usman Anwar

MBCC vs PMCC Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue CC: Prasanna Jathan, Sachin Sudarshana, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sanjeev Tiwari, Puneet Shrimali, Vicky Singh, Daljit Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava.

Pak Montcada CC: Raja Adeel (c), Ibrar Hussain, Asjad Butt, Nawazish Ali, Prince Dhiman, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Usman Ali, Khizar Ali, Mohsin Ali, Amir Shahzad, and Syed Hashim Mir (wk).

MBCC vs PMCC Squads

Men in Blue CC (MBCC): Prasanna Jathan, Rakesh Kumar-II, Souvik Sengupta, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Aditya Kandele, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh-II, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Daljit Singh-II, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Abhishek Borikar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Sachin Sudarshana, Sri Srivastava, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Naresh Kumar-II, Harjot Randhawa, Sam Phillips.

Pak Montcada CC (PMCC): Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail, Ghulam Sabar, Asjad Butt, Gopi Singh, Nawazish Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Shahzad Amir, Prince Dhiman, Kamran Hussain, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Usman Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Nasir Shahzad , Khizar Ali, Mohsin Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Syed Hashim Mir, Hassan Ali Raza.

