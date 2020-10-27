MBCC vs RSCCDream11 Tips And Prediction

Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s MBCC vs RSCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: The fourth and final match of the day is to be played between Men in Blue CC and Raval Sporting CC at 8:00 PM IST. Also Read - SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 47 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 27 Tuesday

Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MBCC vs RSCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Player List, Men in Blue CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MBCC vs RSCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Men in Blue CC vs Raval Sporting CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 Also Read - JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing XI And Predicted XIs For Today's Joves Units CC vs Men in Blue CC Match 47 at Montjuic Ground 5 PM IST October 27 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Men in Blue CC and Raval Sporting CC will take place at 7:30 PM IST – October 27. Also Read - PMCC vs JUCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing XI And Predicted XIs For Today's Pak Montcada CC vs Joves Units CC Match 46 at Montjuic Ground 3 PM IST October 27 Tuesday

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MBCC vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Ishan Patel (captain), Manish Manwani (vice-captain), Gurpreet Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Sri Srivastava, Datta Karan, Shankar Kaligatla, Puneet Shrimali, Shubhdeep Deb, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian

MBCC vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue CC: Rakesh Kumar, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Sunny Jaswal, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Hemanth Narsipalli, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Sam Phillips

Raval Sporting CC: Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki

MBCC vs RSCC Full Squads

Men in Blue CC: Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade

Raval Sporting CC: Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh, Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MBCC Dream11 Team/ RSCC Dream11 Team/ Men in Blue CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.