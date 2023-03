Home

MBL vs THT Dream11 Team Prediction, Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 Fantasy Hints Final: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mira Bhayander Lions vs Thane Tigers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, 12.45 PM IST March 15, Wednesday

MBL vs THT Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Dream11 team of Navi Mumbai Premier League T20's match between Mira Bhayander Lions vs Thane Tigers.

MBL vs THT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Assam Premier Club Championship match toss between Mira Bhayander Lions and Thane Tigers will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – 12.45 PM IST, March 15, Wednesday.

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

MBL vs THT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bins Neyyoth

Batters: Parikshit Valsangkar (c), Akhil Herwadkar, Sahl Gode, Srujan Athawle

All-rounders: Rugved More, Abhishek Srivastava (vc), Jahangir Ansari

Bowlers: Hemant Buchade, Sumit Markali, Amit Panday

MBL vs THT Probable Playing XIs

Mira Bhayander Lions: Mohd Saif, Prateet Gotsurve, Satyalaksh Jain, Prashant Joshi, Aman Patel, Rugved More, Parth Chandan, Abhishek Srivastava, Mahesh Sakpal, Mihir Bhatkar, Yasir Shaikh.

Thane Tigers: Bins Neyyoth, Vicky Patil, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sanket Chavan, Sahl Gode, Saurabh Ghatvisave, Apoorva Gite, Siddhesh Jadhav, Tanish Patkar, Bhavin Darji, Mohak Joshi.

