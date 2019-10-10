Six-time champion MC Mary Kom on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the World Women’s Boxing Championships in the flyweight category (48-51kg), thus assuring herself an 8th medal at the Worlds with a victory over Rio Olympics bronze medalist Colombia’s Lorena Victoria Valencia in the last-8 stage.

In the quarters Mary Kom started well with a flurry of rights in the opening round, but the Colombian withstood the attack and got a couple of shots of her own as well. The second round was evenly contested while in the third both pugilists went all out. Mary Kom won on points with a unanimous 5-0 verdict in favour of the 36-year-old.

On Wednesday, Mary Kom beat Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 in the pre-quarters. The third-seeded Indian had got a bye in the opening round. Mary Kom is chasing her first world medal in the 51kg division.

Kavita Chahal in Women’s Heavy (+81kg) quarterfinals lost to Belarus’ Katsiaryn.

The other Indian in the fray are Kavaleva; Manju Rani in Women’s Light Fly (45-48kg) quarters against Republic of Koera’s Mi Kim Hyang; Jamuna Boro in Women’s Bantam (51-54kg) quarters against Ursula Gottlob of Germany and Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welter (64-69kg) quarters against Karolina Koszewska of Poland.

In total, there are 224 athletes from 57 countries participating. Ten days of competitions will define 10 best women athletes in the world of 2019 edition.