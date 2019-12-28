Mumbai players Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube could be dealt with strongly for missing their Ranji Trophy match against Railways without providing accurate information for their absence.

Mumbai, missing both their star players, suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat on Friday against Railways at the Wankhede Stadium in their Ranji match. The match which began on December 25 last only for three days.

Mumbai team ni mast dabba ghatla (Mumbai put up a very poor show). Very poor from the team. Disappointed to see @ShreyasIyer15 & @IamShivamDube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is 5 days away. Would like to see the best team playing when possible. #RanjiTrophy," wrote ex-India batsman Vinod Kambli.

“Why are @ShreyasIyer15 #shivamdube not turning up for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy? Have they been asked to rest? @RaviShastriOfc,” questioned former Mumbai opener Shishir Hattangadi.

According to a report in the Times of India on Saturday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has taken note of Iyer and Dube’s absence and both may end up in trouble for their no-show. Iyer and Dube will both be unavailable for their Ranji match against Karnataka at the BKC Complex that begins from January 3 owing to national duties. The MCA selectors may be asked not to pick them in future till they give an explanation.

“It’s an unfortunate episode for Mumbai cricket. They told us they had been ‘advised rest’ by the BCCI. However, when we checked with the selectors, we were told that there was no such instruction sent out from the selectors, at least. So who asked them to rest? The physio of the Indian team or the trainer? Or they did choose to rest themselves and fired from the Board’s shoulders? This is something, that no one in the MCA, including the selectors, has appreciated. This issue will surely be discussed in the next Apex Council meeting of the association. We may take some sort of action soon,” a top MCA official was quoted as saying in the report.

Another MCA official gave the examples of players like Eknath Solkar and Sudhakar Adhikari who gave Mumbai cricket their first priority. “Eknath Solkar went from the crematorium, after his father expired, to the Brabourne Stadium and won Mumbai the Ranji final. Sudhakar Adhikari got married at 9.03 am and then rushed to the Brabourne Stadium, scored a hundred and went back to the reception hall in the evening to celebrate with his team-mates. Today’s youngsters just don’t have the same kind of commitment towards Mumbai,” another official explained.