MCA To Unveil Sachin Tendulkar’s Statue At Wankhede Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs SL Tie – Check Deets

Sachin Tendulkar played hi last international match for India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2013. India won the 2011 World Cup at the same ground too.

Sachin Tendulkar was a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team. (Image: ICC)

Mumbai: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar will have his life-sized statue unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, just a day before the all-important India vs Sri Lanka clash in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Incidentally, Tendulkar played his last international game at this very ground, his home venue, against West Indies in a Test match in November 2013. It is also the same ground India won the 2011 World Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final. Following the win, Tendulkar’s teammates carried him on their shoulders and did a victory lap.

The statue will capture one of the iconic shots played by Tendulkar. Although it is yet to be known which shot, but many can guess it to be the straight drive that goes in sync with Tendulkar. It will be positioned next to the Sachin Tendulkar stand. The sculpture was crafted by artist Pramod Kamble.

The Wankhede Stadium has reserved two seats for life at the spot where MS Dhoni hit the winning six in 2011 World Cup final. Notably, Tendulkar, the owner of 34,347 international runs and 100 centuries, will be in attendance during the unveiling ceremony.

Among other attendees during the ceremony are Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Shelar, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, secretary Ajinkya Naik.

