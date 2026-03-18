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MCC responds to controversial run-out drama in Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series

MCC responds to controversial run-out drama in Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series

MCC reacts to Salman Agha's controversial run-out against Bangladesh in the ODI series. Take a look and read the full story.

MCC responds to controversial run-out

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan has finished, where the hosts Bangladesh sealed the contest 2-1 as they defeated their rivals in the last match by 11 runs.

Controversial moment in Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series

However, during the series, a mishap happened in the second match in Pakistan’s innings. In the 39th over, star player Mohammad Rizwan played the ball back to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. At the non-striker’s end, Salman Ali Agha accidentally bumped into Miraz and then tried to pick up the ball while he was still outside his crease.

After that, Mehidy Hasan Miraz quickly grabbed the ball before Agha could reach it and run out him. This happened caught the fans attention as former Pakistan captain was not happy with that. Bangladesh captain faced a heavy criticism after this incident as some people also questioned his sportsmanship.

MCC clarifies umpire’s decision on controversial run-out



The MCC explained the decision and said, “there is little that either umpire could have done differently. The non-striker was clearly out of his ground when the wicket was broken, and the ball was in play. That is out.”

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“It is also worth pointing out that the non-striker had left his ground when the ball was in play and had just started to attempt to regain his ground when he collided with Mehidy. Furthermore, no batter should attempt to pick the ball up without the consent of the fielding side, and had he done so, he would have been at risk of an Obstructing the field dismissal. In retrospect, he would have been better using that time to attempt to regain his ground,” they added.

“The ball does not become dead when players collide – if it did, that would incentivise players to seek out collisions when the situation was advantageous. There was no question of a serious injury, so there could be no call of Dead ball for that.”

“It could not have been clear to the umpire that all the players ceased to consider the ball to be in play, since Mehidy clearly believed it was live, even if Agha did not. And it cannot have been finally settled in the hands of the bowler or wicket-keeper, since it was on the ground.”

MCC comments on sportsmanship debate

The MCC also reflected on the sportsmanship criticism, “It certainly would have been possible for Mehidy, as Bangladesh captain, to withdraw his appeal. Agha clearly thought the ball was dead and was attempting to assist the fielding side after an unintentional collision which made it harder for him to regain his ground. The Laws allow a withdrawal for incidents where the batter is out in Law, but the fielding side feels that it would be better, within the Spirit of Cricket, to allow them to continue.”

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