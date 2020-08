MCC vs AF Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Malmohus Cricket Club vs Ariana AKIF, 1st Semi-final – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MCC vs AF at Limhamnsfaltet: In the first semi-final match of the ongoing ECS T10-Malmo in Sweden, Malmohus Cricket Club will take on Ariana AKIF at 1:00 pm IST.

You can check the MCC vs AF Dream11 here.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Malmohus Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



MCC vs AF My Dream11 Team

D Dash (captain), D Malhotra (vice-captain), A Gupta, O Gholami, V Krashak, K Mohammad, N Baluch, S Hussain, A Rajput, I Singh, M Babak

MCC vs AF Squads

Malmohus Cricket Club: Vishrut Krashak, Rizwan Ashraf, Ankit Gupta, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sachin Khairnar, Sheron Nord, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Aakash Kothanandan, Stephen Rutland, Usman Safi, Ashish Rajput, Faraz Muneer, Narendar Madhavan, Sambit Pattanaik, Shahbaz Hussain,​

Ariana AKIF: Khaled Mohammad, Mahmood Hijazi, Oktai Gholami, Mohammad Nabak, Inderjeet Singh, Imran Khan, Krishna Digumurthi, Hardeep Virk, Debarchan Dash, Yarmal Oryakhel, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Dharmender Singh, Naser Baluch, Malyar Babak

