MCC vs BRD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Moravian CC vs Brno Raiders, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MCC vs BRD in Prague: The ECN Czech Super Series enters its fourth and final week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the second week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. Prague Barbarians became the third team to qualify after crushing Vandals in the final. Also Read - BRG vs BRD Dream11 Team Hints, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Brno Rangers vs Brno Raiders Match 4 in Brno at 7:30 PM IST Saturday July 4

The fourth qualifier is being played in Bruno and the participants include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders. Also Read - SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Hints, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST Saturday July 4

Toss: The toss between Moravian CC and Brno Raiders will take place at 5:00 PM (IST). Also Read - BRP vs BRG Dream11 Team Hints, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Brno Raptors vs Brno Rangers Match 2 in Brno at 3:30 PM IST Saturday July 4

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground



MCC vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Aamir Husain (captain), Ganesh Duraisamy (vice-captain), Piyush Tripathi, Lal Mohan, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Dilu Bhusal, Jilesh Mattakot, Balaji Subramaniam, Sunil Ambar, Jobi Samuel, Anzer Khan

MCC vs BRD Squads

Moravian CC: Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, Jilesh Mattakot, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Lal Mohan, Om Sharma, Premprakash Yadav, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Jobi Samuel, Syed Abdul Wahab, John Jacob, Titto Poulose, Ashkar Naduparambil, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal,

Brno Raiders: Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Sreekanth Nair, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Anzer Khan, Dilu Bhusal, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Raghvendra Singh, Piyush Tripathi, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chomusora, Aamir Husain, Vijay Bijalwan, Ganesh Duraisamy

