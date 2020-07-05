MCC vs BRG Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Moravian CC vs Brno Raiders, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MCC vs BRG in Prague: On Day 1 of the week 4, Brno Rangers remained unscathed with two wins in as many matches while Moravian CC lost both their ties. On the other hand, Brno Raptors and Brno Raiders won one and lost one game each.

The ECN Czech Super Series has entered its fourth and final week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the second week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. Prague Barbarians became the third team to qualify after crushing Vandals in the final.

The fourth qualifier is being played in Bruno and the participants include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Toss: The toss between Moravian CC and Brno Rangers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground



MCC vs BRG My Dream11 Team

Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan (captain), Tripurari Kanhya Lal (vice-captain), Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Rahat Ali, Jobi Samuel, Ushan Gunathilake, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Naveed Ahmed

MCC vs BRG Squads

Moravian CC: Yograj Sahani, John Jacob, Titto Poulose, Ashkar Naduparambil, Subin George, Jobi Samuel, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Felix Irudayadhasan, Jilesh Mattakot, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Zainul Abid Chakkingal, Premprakash Yadav, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Lal Mohan, Om Sharma, Syed Abdul Wahab, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Sunil Ambar

Brno Rangers: Sandeep Tiwari, Naveed Ahmed, Ushan Gunathilake, Somsuvro Basu, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Arun Mathew, Somesekhar Banerjee, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Balu Babukuttan

