Dream11 Team Prediction Malmohus Cricket Club vs Evergreen Cricket Club, 4th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MCC vs ECC at Limhamnsfaltet: In the fourth and penultimate match of the ECS T10-Malmo, Malmohus will be facing Evergreen while the fifth and final match will be between Karlskrona and Malmo Kings.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Malmohus Cricket Club and Evergreen Cricket Club will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



MCC vs ECC My Dream11 Team

S Nord (captain), R Ashraf, F Muneer (vice-captain), A Ali, D Malhotra, K Velaveti, W Ali, I Mian, N Madhav, S Hussain, R Shah

MCC vs ECC Squads

Malmohus Cricket Club: Faraz Muneer, Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf, Aakash Kothandan, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad

Evergreen Cricket Club: Asif Kalyal, Waqar Khan, Shamraiz Iqbal, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Rizwan Shah, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Raees Ahmad Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq

