Milan Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 11 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MCC vs FT at Milan Cricket Ground: In the penultimate match of the day, Milan Cricket Club will be hoping for their first win of the series after having lost both their matches so far. They will take on Fresh Tropical in what will be their third match.

Milan Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MCC vs FT, ECS T10 – Milan 2021, Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Milan Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical ECS T10 – Milan, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MCC vs FT T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 11 between Milan Cricket Club and Fresh Tropical will start from 5:00 PM IST – April 7.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

MCC vs FT My Dream11 Team

Bilal Hamid (captain), Khurram Shahzad (vice-captain), Pramod Kumar Suddia, Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Kawisha Miyurusara Madduma, Alex Desai, Muhammad Imran, Kaushik Bhuva, Zahid Cheema, Divyajit Vashi

MCC vs FT Probable Playing XIs

Milan Cricket Club: Kaushik Bhuva, Alex Desai, Muhib Khan, Kawisha Miyurusara Madduma, Sansala Sonal Perera, Harmish Prajapati, Khurram Shahzad, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Divyajit Vashi, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya, Nand Kumar Kurup

Fresh Tropical: Bilal Aslam, Qasim Muhammad, Shahzad Sarwar, Jawad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Abdul Wahab, Sadam Hussain, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Fahad baqar, Bilal Hamid

MCC vs FT Full Squads

Milan Cricket Club: Harmish Prajapati, Andrea Lanzoni, Kawisha Miyurusara Madduma, Kaushik Bhuva, Rishabh Jain, Khurram Shahzad, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Alex Desai, Indy Pandit, Yuvrajsinh Mahendrasinh Vashi, Chamath Hansaka Madduma, Divyajit Vashi, Muhib Khan, Pavan Madusha Madduma, Sansala Sonal Perera, Syed Ali Rizvi, Vijay Thareja, Gurmail Singh, Abdul Wadood Awan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya, Pramod Kumar Sudida

Fresh Tropical: Sikander Abbas, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Sadam Hussain, Suliman Hakimi, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Arslan Shahid, Hameed Farhan, Hassan Taseer, Jawad Sarwar, Bilal Hamid, Abdul Wahab, Amir Sharif, Bilal Aslam, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Qasim Muhammad, Shahzad Sarwar

