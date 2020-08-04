Dream11 Team Hints

MCC vs MKCC ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Malmohus Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club, 9th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 7:00 PM IST Tuesday, August 4:

The first day of the league ended with Malmohus and Karlskrona winning both of their matches to occupy the top-two slots respectively in the Group A standings. Malmo Kings won one of their two matches to be third while Evergreen and Helsinborg lost both their contests to be placed fourth and fifth respectively.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Malmohus Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



MCC vs MKCC My Dream11 Team

R Ashraf, J Mushtaq, Z Sahak, D Malhotra, Z Muzaffar, A Shirzad, S Nord, F Muneer, N Madhavan, A Rajput, S Sahak