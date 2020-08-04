Dream11 Team Hints
MCC vs MKCC ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Malmohus Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club, 9th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 7:00 PM IST Tuesday, August 4:
The first day of the league ended with Malmohus and Karlskrona winning both of their matches to occupy the top-two slots respectively in the Group A standings. Malmo Kings won one of their two matches to be third while Evergreen and Helsinborg lost both their contests to be placed fourth and fifth respectively.
European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.
All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).
Toss: The toss between Malmohus Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Limhamnsfaltet
MCC vs MKCC My Dream11 Team
R Ashraf, J Mushtaq, Z Sahak, D Malhotra, Z Muzaffar, A Shirzad, S Nord, F Muneer, N Madhavan, A Rajput, S Sahak
MCC vs MKCC Squads
Malmohus Cricket Club (MCC): Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal
Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC): Shahid Aslam, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad, Khaled Safi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Rahim Safi
