MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MCCV vs ACCA Match 15 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: The fifteenth match of the T10 tournament will be played between Malo CC Vilamoura and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After three days, Malo CC are leading the points table with six points from three victories followd by Alvalade at second spot who also have same number of points but a lower net run-rate.

The European Cricket Series has moved to Portugal with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday).

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played today including the Shield Final.

September 24 Schedule

#Match 13, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 14, Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 15, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao, 5:00 PM IST

#Shield Final, TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Malo CC Vilamoura and Amigos CC Ansiao will take place at 4:30 PM (IST) – September 24.

Match Start Time: 5:00 PM IST

MCCV vs ACCA My Dream11 Team

A Mehmood (captain), M Adnan (vice-captain), R Raghu, J Popat, Y Sabir, C Redhead, A Zaib, J Zinkus, Z Shah, A Winter, S Maisam

MCCV vs ACCA Squads

Amigos CC Ansiao: Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt, Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock

Malo CC Vilamoura: Naeem Akhtar, Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq

