MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MCCV vs ROS 1st Semifinal at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: We are into the final day of the tournament wen the two semifinals, bronze medal match and the finale will be played.

In the first semifinal clash, Malo CC Vilamoura will take on Rossio CC. Also Read - Eww! Cops Bust a Factory in Vietnam Which Used to Sell Used Condoms After Washing Them

The European Cricket Series has moved to Portugal with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday).

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played today including the Shield Final.

September 25 Schedule

#1st Semifinal, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC, 1:00 PM IST

#2nd Semifinal, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade, 3:00 PM IST

#Bronze Medal, TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM IST

#Final, TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Malo CC Vilamoura and Rossio CC will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – September 25.

Match Start Time: 1:00 PM IST

MCCV vs ROS My Dream11 Team

Amir Zaib (captain), Siraj Nippo (vice-captain), Absar Alam, Arsalan Naseem, Azhar Andani, Syed Maisam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Harjit Singh, Zafar Ali, Muhammed Adnan, Assad Mehmood

MCCV vs ROS Squads

Malo CC Vilamoura: Naeem Akhtar, Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq

Rossio CC: Saddam Hossain Akbory, Azher Andani, Md Siraj Nipo, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Manish Gurung, Rehan Mujifur, Kulwant Singh, Mohsin Butt, Shuvam Bhatia, Absar Alam. Arsalan Naseem, Munna Rahman, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Yogesh Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Amandeep Arrora, Sarvesh Sharma

