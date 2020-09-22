MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s MCCV vs ROS Match 6 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the second match of the day, Malo CC Vilamoura will be up against Rossio CC at 3:00 pm IST. Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 4 Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 22

We are into the second day of the series after an action-packed opener on Monday. Alvalade CC played three matches – won one and lost two. Rossio CC played two – won one and lost the other. Malo CC Vilamoura, Oerias CC and Royal CC Lisbon all played one match each. While Malo and Oerias won, Lisbon lost theirs. Also Read - JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 16 Between Jamshedpur Jugglers And Singhbhum Strickers Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 1:30 PM IST Tuesday September 22

The European Cricket Series moves to Portugal now with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday). Also Read - ACCA vs OEI Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Amigos CC Ansiao vs Oeiras CC T10 Match 5 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST September 22 Tuesday

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Live Monday, four matches will be played today as well:-

September 22 Schedule

#Match 5, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Oeiras CC, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 6, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 7, Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao, 5:00 PM IST

#Match 8, Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Malo CC Vilamoura and Rossio CC will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – September 22.

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground

MCCV vs ROS My Dream11 Team

Amir Zaib (captain), Md Siraj Nippo (VC), Arsalan Naseem, Azher Andani, Muhammed Adnan, Harjit Singh, Absar Alam, Imran Khan, Assad Mehmood, Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam

MCCV vs ROS Squads

Malo CC Vilamoura: Yasir Sabir, Mian Mehmood, Muhammed Adnan, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Umar Farooq, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Khurram Shahzad, Syed Ali, Ahmed Hassan, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Sulaman Mian, Jayesh Popat, Zulfiqar Shah, Farooq Ahmed, Shan Aziz

Rossio CC: Arsalan Naseem, Suman Kunwar, Azher Andani, Md Siraj Nipo, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan, Absar Alam, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Manish Gurung, Rehan Mujifur, Kulwant Singh, Munna Rahman, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Mohsin Butt, Shuvam Bhatia, Madhukar Thapa, Amandeep Arrora

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCCV Dream11 Team/ ROS Dream11 Team/ Malo CC Vilamoura Dream11 Team/ Rossio CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.