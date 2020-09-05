Dream11 Team Prediction

MCD vs ARM UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's North Macedonia vs Armenia at National Arena Toshe Proeski 6.30 PM IST September 5:

National Arena Toshe Proeski will play host to the opening Nations League clash for the League C contenders North Macedonia and Armenia for promotion to the League B. These two teams met in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League and the home team won both matches between the two sides. North Macedonia won their home match 2-0 while Armenia won their 4-0 so it will be interesting to see if anything gives here. North Macedonia picked up some momentum at home in recent times with wins over Slovenia and Israel so that will give them some confidence.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between North Macedonia vs Armenia will start at 6.30 PM IST – September 5 in India.

Venue: National Arena Toshe Proeski.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Yurchenko

Defenders: Hambardzumyan, Calisir, Ishkhanyan

Midfielders: Haroyan, Tosevski, Musliu, Ristevski

Forwards: Pandev, Nestorovski, Trajkovski

SQUADS

North Macedonia (MCD): Damjan Siskovski, Martin Bogatinov, Dejan Iliev, Visar Musliu, Kristijan Tosevski, Egzon Bejtulai, Darko Velkovski, Kire Ristevski, Gjoko Zajkov, Stefan Ristovski, Stefan Spirovski, Ivan Trickovski, Boban Nikolov, Daniel Avramovski, Eljif Elmas, Ezgjan Alioski, Enis Bardhi, Arijan Ademi, Krste Velkoski, Ilija Nestorovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Goran Pandev

Armenia (ARM): David Yurchenko, Anatoliy Ayvazov, Arsen Beglaryan, Arman Hovhannisyan, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Hayk Ishkhanyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Taron Voskanyan, Serob Grigoryan, Varazdat Haroyan, Solomon Udo, Arthur Grigoryan, Angulo Wbeimar, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Arshak Koryan, Edgar Babayan, Artak Grigoryan, Gegam Kadimyan, Khoren Bayramyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Norberto Briasco, Alexander Karapetian

