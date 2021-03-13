MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCFC vs ATKMB Match at Fatorda Stadium: As many as 114 games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles later in Hero Indian Super League, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City FC in ISL's title showdown at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday evening, March 13. The Hero Indian Super League MCFC vs ATKMB match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. The match that lends meaning to every single touch taken so far, in what has been an exciting Hero ISL season, will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. Then Mumbai City FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the summit clash, there will be no more complex equations in play. The winner takes home the trophy. It's as simple as that. Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two — both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season. Both the teams come into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage. Despite a nervy penalty-shootout win over FC Goa in the semifinal, it will be Mumbai who head into the final full of confidence. They did the double over Bagan in the league stage, the latter of those victories handing them the League Winners Shield. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST – March 13.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

MCFC vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Mourtada Fall (VC), Tiri

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh

Strikers: Roy Krishna (C), David Williams

MCFC vs ATKMB Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

MCFC vs ATKMB SQUADS

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Gurpreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Muirang Wungyanyg, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Roshan Singh, Biswa Kumar Darjee, Fran González, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri , Ajay Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Silva Augusto Oliveira Cleiton, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

