MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MCFC vs BFC at Fatorda Stadium: League leaders Mumbai City FC will look to snap a four-game winless run and consolidate their place at the top of the points table when they take on Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday. Mumbai were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by SC East Bengal in their last outing, making it four games in a row that they have not won. The Des Buckingham-coached side lacked teeth against East Bengal and also in the last few games, allowing their points gap at the top to be cut by the likes of Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan. In the first six matches, Mumbai scored 17 goals and in their last four matches, they have only managed five. They scored a goal at least in each of their first six matches. In the following four, they failed to put the ball in the back of the net twice, underlining their woes in the final third. The Islanders will also be without midfield general Ahmed Jahouh who is suspended. With Rowllin Borges out injured and withdrawn from the squad, new signing Vinit Rai is the most obvious option to slot in alongside Apuia. Needless to say, Jahouh will be a big miss for the club. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCFC vs BFC Fantasy Football Prediction, MCFC vs BFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 46 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 10 Monday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - TAM vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 45 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 10 Monday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - BLR vs UP Team11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 44 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 9 Sunday

MCFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amey Ranawade, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mourtada Fall, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Vinit Rai, Lalengmawia Ralte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

MCFC vs BFC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Apuia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Ygor Catatau, Cassio, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Roshan Singh, Bruno Ramires, Prince Ibara, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva.

MCFC vs BFC Squads

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij, Vinit Rai.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.