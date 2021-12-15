MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MCFC vs CFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: On the wonderful Wednesday in Hero ISL, former champions Chennaiyin FC will take on defending champions Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Hero ISL MCFC vs CFC match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 15. Chennaiyin FC will have to be at their best to halt the Mumbai City FC juggernaut and remain unbeaten when the two sides clash in a marquee Indian Super League match on Wednesday. Reigning champions Mumbai have won four out of their five games so far, sitting pretty at the top of the heap with 12 points from five games. Chennaiyin are placed fourth with eight points in their kitty from four engagements. Mumbai have played 16 matches at Fatorda in ISL so far, winning nine and scoring 29 goals in those 16 matches. The game will also be a match-up between the most potent attack in the league and the tightest defence. Mumbai (16) have scored more goals than any other team while Chennaiyin FC have conceded only 2 goals, the best record in the league. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCFC vs CFC Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, MCFC vs CFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Fancode Emirates D10: Playing 11s, Top Captaincy Picks For Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi 1st Semifinal, Team News For Today's T10 From Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 5 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 15. Also Read - NS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints MCA All Star T10 Bash Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors T10 Match, Team News From Kinrara Academy Oval at 4:30 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Also Read - STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20 Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Team News For Today's T20 at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:45 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

MCFC vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Narayan Das, Reagan Singh, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Vladimir Koman (VC)

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Rahim Ali (C)

MCFC vs CFC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai; Apuia, Ahmed Jahouh, Vikram Pratap, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali.

MCFC vs CFC SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Chennaiyin FC: Łukasz Gikiewicz, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Narayan Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Slavko Damjanović, Salam Singh, Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Reamsochung Chongapipa Aimol, Devansh Dabas, Vishal Kaith, Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Aman Chetri.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CFC Dream11 Team/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Hero ISL/ Fantasy Football Tips and more.