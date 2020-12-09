MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCFC vs CFC Match 22 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: Mumbai City have recovered from defeat from their opening clash and have now won three straight games to be placed at the top of the ISL 2020-21 points table. They will be hoping to continue that run when they face Chennaiyin FC tonight. Chennaiyin are eighth in the table with one win, one defeat and a draw from three matches so far.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 9.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

MCFC vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves (vice-captain), Adam le Fondre (captain)

MCFC vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Edwin Vanspaul, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

MCFC vs CFC Full Squads

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Chennaiyin FC: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

