MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Indian Super League

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match MCFC vs FCG Match at GMC Stadium, Goa: Two football world powerhouses – Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will square off in the second leg of their Hero Indian Super League semifinal at the GMC Stadium, Goa on Monday evening, March 8. The Hero Indian Super League MCFC vs FCG match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final. Seven seasons and Mumbai City FC have never made it to the final. After securing the League Winners Shield for the first time, the Islanders will hope to achieve another feat in what has been an incredible season. Mumbai finished the first leg with a 2-2 draw, despite Goa taking the lead on two occasions. But the table-toppers were not at their best, with the Gaurs fashioning better chances and dominating the majority of the game. They registered a total of 12 shots in the first leg, more than their opponents, but only three were on target, highlighting their wastefulness in front of goal. Goa, meanwhile, will be at a slight disadvantage after losing a few key players to injuries in the first leg. The draw in the first leg will seem like a missed opportunity for Juan Ferrando’s side, who took the lead twice in the game but saw their defence crumble under pressure.

Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Goa FC Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: When & Where to Watch MCFC vs FCG Live Streaming Football Match Online And on TV

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – March 8. Also Read - FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Indian Super League: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL Match at 7.30 PM IST March 5 Friday

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa. Also Read - OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

MCFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Ivan Gonzalez, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Redeem Tlang, Hugo Boumous, Alexander Jesuraj

Strikers: Adam Le Fondre (C), Igor Angulo (VC)

MCFC vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo.

MCFC vs FCG SQUADS

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

FC Goa (FCG): Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva, Sanson Pereira, Iván Garrido Gonzalez, Leander D’Cunha, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Sarineo Fernandes, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Jorge Ortíz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Phrangki Buam, Igor Angulo Alboniga, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Ishan Pandita, Nestor Dias, Seminlen Doungel, Makan Chote, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar, Aaren D’Silva, Flan Ansel Gomes.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCG Dream11 Team/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.