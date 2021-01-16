MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21 Also Read - JHA vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group B Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Jharkhand vs Odisha at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7 PM IST January 16 Saturday

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCFC vs HFC Match at GMC Ground, Bambolim: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Hyderabad FC will take on Mumbai City FC the GMC Ground, Bambolim on Saturday evening, January 16. The Hero Indian Super League MCFC vs HFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Enjoying their best campaign so far in the Indian Super League, table-toppers Mumbai City FC will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a determined Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium on Saturday. The Islanders have managed to record eight wins in 10 games and collect 25 points, to sit on top of the table. The Islanders have scored – 17 – in each of their last nine games, wherein they also remained unbeaten. Their defence has also been great. They haven't conceded any goals against the top three teams in the league. Hyderabad's Indian contingent has been impressive this season and that's one reason why the club is still in the top half, occupying the fourth spot, despite their foreign players being inconsistent. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 16.

Venue: GMC Ground, Bambolim.

MCFC vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Ashish Rai

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous (VC), Halicharan Narzary, Bipin Singh

Strikers: Adam le Fondre, Aridane Santana (C), Joel Chianese

MCFC vs HFC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre.

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C).

MCFC vs HFC SQUADS

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

