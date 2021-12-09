MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Today Match Hero ISL

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MCFC vs JFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: In a high-octane battle on terrific Thursday of Hero ISL tournament, high-flying Jamshedpur FC will take on defending champions Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Hero ISL MCFC vs JFC match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 9. Mumbai had a good start to the season under new coach Des Buckingham, currently sitting at the top of the points table. After a shock defeat to Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City registered back-to-back wins, including a 5-1 hammering of arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. But Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur are snapping at their heels, and are placed second having eight points from four games. Igor Angulo has been in red-hot form for Mumbai, scoring four goals so far. Buckingham's men have netted the most number of goals this season and barring the game against Hyderabad FC, they have looked like an intimidating unit. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCFC vs JFC Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, MCFC vs JFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 9.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

MCFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Rahul Bheke (VC)

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Seiminlen Doungel

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis (C), Vikram Singh

MCFC vs JFC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.

