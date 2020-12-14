MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

MCFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Adam le Fondre (vice-captain), Nerijus Valskis (captain)

MCFC vs JFC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

MCFC vs JFC Full Squads

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli, Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

