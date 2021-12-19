MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MCFC vs KBFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A promising fixture lies in store, as a high-flying Mumbai City side take on a hopeful Kerala Blasters. The Islanders are currently top of the table, with 15 points from six games. The Yellow Army, on the other hand, languish in the eighth position, with only six points from five matches. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCFC vs KBFC Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, MCFC vs KBFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 19.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

MCFC vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Igor Angulo, Alvaro Vazquez.

Captain: Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh.

MCFC vs KBFC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Prasanth K, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.

MCFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.