MCFC vs KBFC Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL Football Match at Bambolim, Goa 7.30 PM IST January 2 Sunday:

Mumbai City FC can go back to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a draw against Kerala Blasters on Saturday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, in the first match of the year.

Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 2.

Venue: Bambolim, Goa.

Albino Gomes (KBFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Abdul Hakku Nediyodath (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (MCFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC).

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

