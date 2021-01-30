MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCFC vs NEUFC Match at GMC Ground, Bambolim: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2021, NorthEast United FC will take on Mumbai City FC the GMC Ground, Bambolim on Saturday evening, January 30. The Hero Indian Super League MCFC vs NEUFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Table-toppers Mumbai City FC would have history in mind when they clash with NorthEast United on Saturday as mere a win or draw would be suffice to create the longest unbeaten streak in the league's history. Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last 12 games, having won nine and drawn thrice and are leading the table with 30 points. A win or a draw on Saturday at the GMC Stadium on Saturday will see Sergio Lobera's team better a feat that has been standing since 2015 in the name of FC Goa (12 unbeaten games). However, Mumbai City have dropped points in the last three games. They were held twice and were able to score just two in those games and now face NorthEast, a side that inflicted the only defeat of the season on the league leaders.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 30.

Venue: GMC Ground, Bambolim.

MCFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara

Strikers: Luis Machado, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown.

MCFC vs NEUFC SQUADS

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

