MCFC vs SCEB Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal ISL Football Match at GMC Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST December 1 Tuesday:

After securing their first win of the season, Mumbai City FC will be keen to build on the momentum when they face SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Tuesday. Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Match Report: Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh Seal ATK Mohun Bagan's First Derby Win, Beat SC East Bengal 2-0

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 1.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa.

Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Daniel Fox, Mourtada Fall, Matti Steinman Hugo Boumous, Anthony Pilkington, Loken Meitei, Cy Goddard, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Adam Le Fondre

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

