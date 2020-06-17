Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester City vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MCI vs ARS at Etihad Stadium: In one of the blockbuster clashes on Premier League return after Coronvirus hiatus, defending champions Manchester City will welcome Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a high-octane encounter on Wednesday late night (June 18 – Thursday in India). The English Premier League action returns after a three-month hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The football match will kick-start at 1 AM IST. Man City manager Pep Guardiola said his players aren’t fully fit, however, there are no injury concerns. Aymeric Laporte is set to return after a hamstring issue, whereas, winger Leroy Sane could make his first senior appearance since injuring his knee last August. Also Read - BAY vs RL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Bayern Munchen vs Riesen Ludwigsburg Match at Audi Dome 12AM IST

On the other hand, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he has no injury doubts. Long-term absentees Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers remain absent. The Gunners are ninth with 40 points from 28 games. They will be eyeing to prove their mettle in their away fixture. All the matches will be played with no audience in attendance. In order to make up for it, the organisers have decided to bring in crowd cheers, cut-outs of fans and live fanbase to keep up with the momentum. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - JUV vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Napoli Today's Football Match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 12.30AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will start at 1 AM IST (June 18). Also Read - DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Borussia Dortmund vs FC Mainz Today's Match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund 12AM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Man City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Laporte, Mendy, Bellerin, Mari

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Ceballos, Gundogan

Forwards: Aguero (C), Sterling, Aubameyang (VC)

MCI vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Mari, Luiz, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

MCI vs ARS SQUADS

