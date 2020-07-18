Dream11 Team Prediction

MCI vs ARS FA Cup 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match at Wembley Stadium 12:15 AM IST July 19: Also Read - SHF vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Sheffield United vs Arsenal Football Match at Bramall Lane 5:30 PM IST June 28

Manchester City vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Premier match, Manchester City vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup Also Read - LEI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Leicester City vs Chelsea Football Match at King Power Stadium 8:30 PM IST June 28

MCI vs ARS Dream11

Goalkeeper: B Leno Also Read - MCI vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match at Villa Park 1 AM IST

Defenders: K Walker, A Laporte, B Mendy

Midfielders: K de Bruyne, I Gundogan, Ozil, Xhaka

Forwards: Aguero, Sterling, Aubameyang

SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Manchester City Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team/ ARS Dream11 Team/ MCI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.