MCI vs BHA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MCI vs BHA. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Brighton will lock horns against Manchester City on January 13. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the Premier League on Thursday. Brighton have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize on several occasions in the Premier League, as a result, they are at the 17th spot on the points table. Brighton have played 17 matches so far and managed to win two out of them while eight ended in draw and they lost seven. While Manchester City, who started the season with some inconsistent performances have picked up form in their past few games and are currently at the 6th spot on the points table with 8 wins in 15 matches. The win against Brighton will help City to move to third spot in the points table. Manchester City vs Brighton Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MCI vs BHA, Dream 11 Team Player List, Brighton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MCI vs BHA

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.30 PM IST – January 13 in India. Also Read - Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch CHE vs City Live Football Match

MCI vs BHA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Stones, Walker, Dunk, Veltman

Midfielders: Foden, De Bruyne (C), March, Trossard

Forwards: Jesus, Sterling (VC)

Manchester City vs Brighton Probable Line-up

Brighton probable line-up: Sanchez, Burn, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Propper, March, Allister, White, Trossard, Maupay

Manchester City probable line-up: Ederson, Stones, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Foden, Gundogan, Rodri, Sterling, De Bruyne, Jesus

