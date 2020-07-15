Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Bournemouth will start at 10.30 PM IST. Also Read - MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Southampton Football Match Predicted XIs at Old Trafford 12.30 AM IST July 14

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Ramsdale, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Stanislas, Billing, Silva, Foden, Gundogan, Solanke, Jesus

Probable XI

MCI: Ederson, Zinchenko, Otamendi, Stones, Cancelo, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Jesus, Foden

BOU: Ramsdale, Stacey, Cook, Kelly, Rico, Brooks, Billing, Lerma, Stanislas, Solanke, Wilson

