Manchester City vs Burnley Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match MCI vs BUR at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most-exciting battles of Premier League 2019-20, defending champions Manchester City will take on Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Monday late night (June 23 – Tuesday in India). The Premier League MCI vs BUR match will kick-start at 12.30 AM IST. City made an emphatic start of the Premier League campaign after the Coronavirus break as they put aside Arsenal by banging in three goals to none. In the Premier League standings, Manchester City are presently sitting at the second spot with 60 points under their belt.

Burnley on the other end, they are in at occupying the 11th position with 39 points and will be keen on getting a point or more as they get set for their first fixture after three long months. Barnes will be sidelined for Burnley with the striker yet to recover from his current injury ailment. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley will start at 12.30 AM IST (June 23).

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Man City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: E Moares

Defenders: N. Otamendi, O. Zinchenko, B. Mee, J. Tarkowski

Midfielders: R. Mahrez (VC), R. Hernández, J. Cork, D. Mcneil

Forwards: S. Aguero (C), J. Rodriguez

MCI vs BUR Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Ederson Moraes, Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus.

Burnley: Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Erik Pieters, Matthew Lowton, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes.

MCI vs BUR SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Arijanet Muric, Fernandinho, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Eric Garcia, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo Hernandez, Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

Burnley (BUR): Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra.

