Manchester City vs Burnley Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match MCI vs BUR at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, November 28. The Premier League MCI vs BUR match will kick-start at 8.30 PM IST. Pep Guardiola's men has not hit peak form yet and are currently at the 13th spot. City prevailed in their Champions League encounter against Greek side Olympiacos and will look to carry the winning tempo to the domestic league. City was humbled last weekend by a counterattacking Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Burnley also has had a tough start to the Premier League this season and are on the 17th spot. They did manage to defeat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last match but will need much more to prevail over City. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley will start at 8.30 PM IST, November 28.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Man City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Walker, Tarkowski, Laporte, Mendy

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson, Ferran Torres

Forwards: Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Manchester City (MCI) – Key Players

João Cancelo

Kyle Walker

Kevin De Bruyne

Phil Foden

Raheem Sterling

Burnley (BUR) – Key Players

Nick Pope

Ashley Westwood

Chris Wood

Charlie Taylor

James Tarkowski

MCI vs BUR Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Rodri; Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero.

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

MCI vs BUR SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferrán Torres, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Eric García.

Burnley (BUR): Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Lewis Richardson, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Jack Cork, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Bobby Thomas, Josh Benson, Mace Goodridge, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Max Thompson.

